OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates

OnePlus 6 and 6T are also expected to get the Android 10 Beta update this month itself.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 11:26:44 IST

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are reportedly getting their second Android 10 beta update. The previous update rolled out a few days ago in India and it included better UI, added screen gestures, and more. In addition to this, it also fixed a few bugs. Now OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also expected to get the Android 10 Beta update this month itself.

As per a report by XDA Developers, OnePlus has rolled out a second Open Beta for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The report suggests that it does not include any new feature but focuses on fixing bugs that will improve the day-to-day stability. These bugs reportedly include fingerprint unlock crash, parallel app crash and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

Following is the changelog as per the report:

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Changelog

System

  • Optimised the animation effect when Notification bar is being scrolled upwards
  • Redesigned Wi-fi icon in Quick Settings
  • Fixed the crash issue with the Fingerprint Unlock
  • Fixed the crash issue with default OnePlus Gestures
  • Fixed issues with Status Bar not displaying Ul elements.
  • Fixed the dark screen issue on the lock screen while accessing Games.
  • Fixed the crash issue with System UI caused by parallel Whatsapp app
  • General bug fixes and stability improvements.

Android 10 open beta for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: How to download

Notably, as is the case with any beta software, installing this on a primary device must be done with caution. The following method will not erase the data on your phone, but it's a good practice to backup your data before getting started.

Also, as OnePlus notes, make sure that before you start installing the update, you have a minimum of 30 percent battery and 3 GB of internal storage available.

  • Start with downloading the latest ROM upgrade zip package for OnePlus 7 (OTA ZIP) or OnePlus 7 Pro (OTA ZIP).
  • Then, copy the upgrade package to the phone storage.
  • Now, head to Settings > System > System Updates. Here click the top right icon > Local upgrade. Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade
  • Once the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
    And you are done.

And in case you don't enjoy the open beta and would like to return to the stable version, you can follow the steps below. However, do note that this process will erase all your data. So, do not forget to backup.

  • Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package.
  • Copy the Rollback package (OnePlus 7/OnePlus 7 Pro) to the phone storage.
  • Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade.
  • After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  • Update successful.

