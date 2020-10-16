Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020: Report

Considering OnePlus 7 series featuring two different chipsets, the upgrades may be rolled on in different times.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 19:53:46 IST

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will be receiving the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020. A report by Android Authority mentioned a source confirming the company's plan on software update on the smartphones. The report said that considering OnePlus 7 series featuring two different chipsets, the upgrades may be rolled on in different times. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro come with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, while OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus.

On Wednesday (14 October), OnePlus launched OnePlus 8T 5G that comes with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box with. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and provides up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

If you have a budget of 30k, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus 7.

Earlier this week, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones have also started receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. The OnePlus community forum page said that the update has "squashed bugs and improved overall stability, providing users with a fast and smooth experience."

The OxygenOS 11 update is aimed at enhancing the overall experience smartphone users on big screens. It comes with an Always-on Ambient Display, five new themes for Zen Mode and a time range feature for Dark Mode. It also includes an Insight clock style and 10 new clock styles.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display. The phone sports dual camera set up on rear. It has a 48 MP primary lens and 5 MP camera. The selfie camera is of 16 MP.

The OnePlus 7 Pro on the other hand has a 6.67-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixel) display. It has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary lens.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


