Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

The update will also be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future.


FP TrendingOct 12, 2020 14:27:30 IST

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones have now started receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. As per the OnePlus community forum, the OxygenOS 11 has "squashed bugs and improved overall stability, providing users with a fast and smooth experience." As per the community forum, the OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users before getting a broader rollout in a few days. The OxygenOS 11 update is aimed at improving overall experience of users on big screens and comes with an Always-on Ambient Display, five new themes for Zen Mode and a time range feature for Dark Mode.

The changelog of the OxygenOS 11 when it comes to the system includes fresh new UI visual design that brings various optimisations, brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset and optimised stability for third-party applications.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All thats new

OnePlus 8 Pro

For Game space, the OxygenOS 11 includes added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, quick reply feature for Instagram and WhatsApp and a mis-touch prevention feature.

Read our review of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The update also includes an Always-on Ambient Display function that can be activated by going to Settings, followed by Display, and then Ambient Display. It also includes an Insight clock style and 10 new clock styles.

The update also includes story function for Gallery as well as optimised loading speed.

According to the forum, users should make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3 GB available storage space before flashing the build.

The update will also be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under Rs 50,000

Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Sep 28, 2020
Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Galaxy M51, OnePlus 8 5G, iPhone 11 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Galaxy M51, OnePlus 8 5G, iPhone 11 and more

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus Nord 6 GB RAM variant will go on first sale today at 2 pm on Amazon

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 6 GB RAM variant will go on first sale today at 2 pm on Amazon

Sep 28, 2020
OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

Oneplus 8T

OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

Oct 05, 2020
OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau

Sep 30, 2020

science

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Space Station

Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Oct 09, 2020
Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Venus

Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Oct 09, 2020
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020