OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones have now started receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. As per the OnePlus community forum, the OxygenOS 11 has "squashed bugs and improved overall stability, providing users with a fast and smooth experience." As per the community forum, the OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users before getting a broader rollout in a few days. The OxygenOS 11 update is aimed at improving overall experience of users on big screens and comes with an Always-on Ambient Display, five new themes for Zen Mode and a time range feature for Dark Mode.

The changelog of the OxygenOS 11 when it comes to the system includes fresh new UI visual design that brings various optimisations, brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset and optimised stability for third-party applications.

For Game space, the OxygenOS 11 includes added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, quick reply feature for Instagram and WhatsApp and a mis-touch prevention feature.

The update also includes an Always-on Ambient Display function that can be activated by going to Settings, followed by Display, and then Ambient Display. It also includes an Insight clock style and 10 new clock styles.

The update also includes story function for Gallery as well as optimised loading speed.

According to the forum, users should make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3 GB available storage space before flashing the build.

The update will also be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future.