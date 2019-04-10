tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 anticipations are reaching new heights as its purported launch in May draws near and on cue, all sorts of leaks about the device are flooding the internet. While it is nearly certain that the OnePlus 7 will come with a pop-up front camera unit, a new leak has shed some more light on the phone's design and the possibility of a second model.

Earlier it was reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal that the OnePlus 7 could come in three variants which would be the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. A new leak on Weibo hints that OnePlus 7 Pro will be the device that will come with a dual curved-edge display, similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro (Review).

BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

It would appear that the regular OnePlus 7 will likely have the normal flat display seen on all the other OnePlus devices earlier.

In terms of specs, the leaks show that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48 MP, 16 MP and 8 MP sensors. The chipset will be a Snapdragon 855 SoC and the variant shown on the picture is an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The display on the device is a 6.67-inch 'Super Optic' display. The device shown runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Whether or not OnePlus releases three variants is something we can't confirm right now. However, it is high time that OnePlus introduces more than one phone during its launch events.

