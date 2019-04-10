Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

OnePlus 7 could come in three variants which would be the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 16:12:45 IST

OnePlus 7 anticipations are reaching new heights as its purported launch in May draws near and on cue, all sorts of leaks about the device are flooding the internet. While it is nearly certain that the OnePlus 7 will come with a pop-up front camera unit, a new leak has shed some more light on the phone's design and the possibility of a second model.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

OnePlus 7 Pro. Weibo

Earlier it was reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal that the OnePlus 7 could come in three variants which would be the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. A new leak on Weibo hints that OnePlus 7 Pro will be the device that will come with a dual curved-edge display, similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro (Review).

It would appear that the regular OnePlus 7 will likely have the normal flat display seen on all the other OnePlus devices earlier.

In terms of specs, the leaks show that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48 MP, 16 MP and 8 MP sensors. The chipset will be a Snapdragon 855 SoC and the variant shown on the picture is an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The display on the device is a 6.67-inch 'Super Optic' display. The device shown runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Whether or not OnePlus releases three variants is something we can't confirm right now. However, it is high time that OnePlus introduces more than one phone during its launch events.

