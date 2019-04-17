tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 is quite likely going to be announced on 14 May along with quite likely the OnePlus 7 Pro. CEO Pete Lau is going to make an announcement regarding the device today so we should get a confirmation. However, until that time we shall have to be content with more leaks about the device.

The latest comes from case-maker Olixar which has started selling cases of the device on its website which shows some renders of the device. Apart from the fact that the device is shown to have a triple-camera setup, we notice that the dual-SIM slot has been shifted to the bottom of the device. This is a first for the device which has always kept this slot on the

On the top, we also see a cut-out which is most likely for the pop-out front-facing camera. The cases have been listed on the website for a price of $16.99 (approx Rs 1,100).

With all the leaks pointing towards a launch on 14 May the time is ripe for the OnePlus social media team to build up hype towards the device.

As far as specifications go, it’s not really that hard to guess what will be inside the OnePlus 7. The company has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB RAM.

