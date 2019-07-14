tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 (Review) was launched in May along with OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and the starting price for both is Rs 32,999 and Rs 48,999 respectively. OnePlus 7 was launched in two colour variants earlier, Mirror Gray and Mirror Red and two storage variants 6 GB RAM and 128 storage, and with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The latter was priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 will now be available in Mirror Blue during Amazon Prime Day sale that will commence on 15-16 July at a price of Rs 32,999 and will be available at offline stores from 20 July. It will be available on Amazon in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

OnePlus 7 Specs

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a drop-notch on the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with the capable Adreno 640 GPU.

As far as cameras go, the OnePlus 7 features a dual-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.