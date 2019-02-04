Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
OnePlus 7 leaks: Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming smartphone

Tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 12:08:25 IST

We are still a good few months away from seeing OnePlus next major release this year, but the rumour mill began churning out details even before the new year. Solid details are sparse right now, but leaks suggested that the upcoming OnePlus 7 might not hold the ‘budget flagship’ tagline. Although the Chinese OEM is mum about its 2019 flagship model (at the moment), OnePlus last year confirmed the development of a OnePlus 5G phone.

Representational image of OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

OnePlus is expected to offer similar treatment to its new flagship smartphone like the previous iteration in terms of internal hardware. While iPhone’s notch-style design was severely criticized, OnePlus 6 with open arms embraced the controversial notch last year. But while the notch evolved into a small dewdrop on the OnePlus 6T, reports speculate that its successor might see a major overhaul on the design front. In case you want to know more about the OnePlus 7, here is a roundup of leaks and rumours we have heard so far.

OnePlus 7: Design and display

While the smartphone manufacturers are treading a race to offer the best possible minimum-to-zero bezel display smartphone, OnePlus is supposedly working to deliver a ‘full-faced’ screen device as well. As per a render shared by SlashLeaks last month, the supposed OnePlus 7 could be seen featuring a sleek bezel display. Unlike hole-punch adopted by a few leading OEMs like Samsung and Honor, OnePlus seems to have dropped off the cutout entirely. The tipster Ben Geskin tip off a few ‘bespoke concept renders’ which showed the OnePlus 7 featuring a slider similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. As seen on the renders, the sliding mechanism slides up the back panel and reveals the front-facing camera.

While the OnePlus 7 could likely adopt Mi Mix 3’s slider mechanism, a leaked image from the Indian tipster @ishanagarwal24 reveals that the upcoming OnePlus flagship might feature circular-shaped camera module at the back just like the Nokia Lumia 1020. There’s no specific detail on whether this is the OnePlus 7 or a prototype but if OnePlus is likely planning to implement it, it will be a major shift in the company’s design philosophy.

OnePlus has long been stuck with full HD panel, but a Quad HD panel for the OnePlus 7 is due on the wishlist. Another feature that OnePlus users long sought for is HDR streaming support on their smartphones. The wait might soon end with the OnePlus 7 as the company is reportedly seeking feedback from users about HDR streaming. As spotted by PiunikaWeb, the company’s co-founder Carl Pei in the OnePlus Community Forum posted a thread and mentioned about an app stub for HDR streaming support. While the app stub is a ‘popular method’ of distributing bloatware, Carl noting it as a con said an app stub for HDR streaming will be preloaded and it cannot be uninstalled. A OnePlus executive in the same thread added, “HDR streaming requires support both from hardware side and content providers side. Here we are talking about whether our future smartphone should support HDR streaming in this popular app.”

OnePlus 7: Processing hardware and OS

OnePlus is best known for offering the latest hardware and this year will mark the same. As cited by Engadget, the company in the Snapdragon Summit last year confirmed that the next OnePlus flagship will equip the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the operating system, the upcoming OnePlus 7 is expected to run the latest Google Android OS, Android Pie and gradually upgraded to Android Q when the final build gets released.

OnePlus 7: Camera

While Ben Geskin’s concept render gave an insight into the OnePlus 7’s front-facing camera, Forbes points out that the phone might sport a 48 MP camera sensor within a dual lens setup. The dual- camera setup on both the OnePlus 6 and 6T was identical and to one’s dismay, both the devices didn’t offer enhanced zoom capability. However, this might change with the OnePlus 7 as the report suggest the company might borrow Oppo's 10x optical zoom technology for its next flagship phone.

OnePlus 7: Battery capacity, 5G variant

Details about OnePlus 7 battery capacity has not surfaced yet but leaks on the line suggest that the smartphone might come with Warp Charge 30, the ultra-fast technology that was introduced on the OnePlus McLaren Edition. OnePlus claimed that Warp Charge 30 offers a day's power in just 20 minutes.

Notably, OnePlus at Qualcomm 4G/5G summit last year confirmed that will be one of the first companies to release a 5G phone. While reports back then predicted that it could be the OnePlus 6T’s successor, a new report now suggest that it will be a different variant altogether. As per a CNET (en Espanol) report, OnePlus said that its first 5G phone won’t be a successor to the OnePlus 6T, however, the 5G smartphone will likely be revealed at the beginning of 2019.

