tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones this year. However, in today's age of leaks and renders, little is left to the imagination as to what the device will look like. As it happens we have another leak and this time it is of the case for the OnePlus 7.

Images of the case render have surfaced on Slashleaks and it shows that the device should most likely come with a triple-camera setup.

The leaks show that two cameras appear to be in the same position as the OnePlus 6T (Review), but a third camera, most-likely a 3D TOF sensor has been added below along with an LED flash. There also appears to be a laser autofocus module housed between the second and third lens.

There appears to be no fingerprint sensor so we are sure that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the bottom, we see a USB Type-C port, a speaker grill and sadly no headphone jack.

On the top, we see what appears to be a small cut-out slightly to the right side and this could be where the rumoured pop-out camera unit resides. The OnePlus 7 will quite certainly have next-to-no bezels surrounding the phone which could give us a OnePlus device with the highest screen-to-body ratio.

The company, at the Snapdragon Summit last year, confirmed that the next OnePlus flagship will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Leaks online suggest that the smartphone might come with Warp Charge 30, the ultra-fast technology that was introduced on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

We shall know more about the device soon in the coming months.

