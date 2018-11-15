Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant to start selling at 2 pm tomorrow for Rs 41,999

Pricing is expected to be the same as the regular 8 GB RAM 128 GB storage Mirror Black variant.

tech2 News Staff Nov 15, 2018 16:09 PM IST

The Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T has been doing the internet rounds ever since the phone launched in China and now you can finally buy it in India starting 2 pm tomorrow.

The Thunder Purple variant will be priced at Rs 41,999, which is the same as the Mirror Black version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Incidentally, this is not new for OnePlus. After the initial launches, the OnePlus 6 was later released in Silk White, Red and a Marvel Avengers editions. A similar treatment was also meted out to the OnePlus 5T which later was available in a Star Wars Limited Edition variant.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

As far as specifications are concerned, everything here remains the same. The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than its predecessor.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

The camera module on the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

Now one announcement that may break a lot of hearts: the OnePlus 6T also is a 3.5 mm headphone jack-less phone!

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

Now OnePlus does argue that this move has also helped them improve water and dust proofing on the 6T, but you'll still have to have a dongle on you at all times if you wish to listen to music using your older earphones and headphones.

Read our in-depth review of the OnePlus 6T here.

