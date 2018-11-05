Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 November, 2018 19:00 IST

Promo images of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant get leaked before launch

The Thunder Purple variant was first seen appear on OnePlus' support page roughly a week back.

The OnePlus 6T is now on sale in India at a price of Rs 37,999 onwards, and while it is currently available in two colours, Midnight Black and Mirror Black, there could be a Thunder Purple variant in the offing.

While there is no official word from OnePlus yet, official-looking promo images of the new variant are doing the rounds of the internet, and if they are anything to go by, the phone does look quite appealing.

Notch on the OnePlus 6T. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Notch on the OnePlus 6T. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Found and shared by a publication named MrGizmo, the Thunder Purple variant was first seen to appear on OnePlus' support page roughly a week ago and even seen listed on the Amazon Germany website. The new images give us a clearer and closer look at the variant, which now appears to have a gradient. The gradient goes from violet to a lilac and eventually a shade of pink. The colours also change a fair bit depending on how the glass on the back reflects light.

Promotional images of the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T. Image: MrGizmo

Promotional images of the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T. Image: MrGizmo

As per a report by GSMArena, the listing of the phone, spotted on Amazon Germany, revealed a price tag of $580 (approximately Rs 42,000) for the version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This could very likely be the final price of the phone as OnePlus is not generally known to hike the prices of new colour variants.

Incidentally, this is not new for OnePlus. After the initial launches, the OnePlus 6 was later released in Silk White, Red and a Marvel Avengers editions. A similar treatment was also meted out to the OnePlus 5T which later was available in a Star Wars Limited Edition variant.

There's no word yet on when we can expect to see the Thunder Purple version hit Amazon or any of OnePlus' offline retail stores.

(Read our detailed review of the OnePlus 6T here)

