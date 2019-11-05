Tuesday, November 05, 2019Back to
OnePlus 6T and 6 start receiving stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 update

The new OxygenOS 10.0 update brings full-screen gestures and Game Space to the OnePlus 6T and 6.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 12:45:13 IST

OnePlus announced that it has started the rollout of the OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6T and 6. This comes after two months since it rolled out the update to the OnePlus 7 series. Following the next week, the OnePlus 6 series received the OxygenOS 9.x.x update, indicating that Android 10 was on its way soon.

OnePlus 6T.

OxygenOS 10.0 brings many new updates to the OnePlus 6T (review) and OnePlus 6 (review) including full-screen gestures that allow users to swipe from the left or right edge to go backward and also swipe up from the bottom to go to the homescreen or hold after swiping up to view recent apps. It also adds a bar at the bottom that lets users switch between recent apps by swiping left or right. Game Space is also being added that creates a central hub for all games installed on the device.

Here’s the full changelog of the stable OxygenOS 10.0 update:

System

  • Upgraded to Android 10
  • Brand new UI design
  • Enhanced location permissions for privacy
  • New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick SettingsGeneral bug fixes and improvements

Full Screen Gestures

  • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
  • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

  • New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Display

  • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Contextual Display)

Message

  • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings - Blocking settings)

OnePlus says that this will be a staged rollout which means that a limited number of users will receive the update initially with a broader rollout in the coming days. The company takes this approach to ensure that early bugs are reported, if any, so that it can pause the rollout to fix them until its ready. OnePlus has mentioned that forcing the OTA update by changing the region using VPNs won’t work since it isn’t region-based but randomly pushed.

