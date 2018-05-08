Google's annual developer conference I/O 2018 is going to begin at 10.30 pm IST at its Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Sundar Pichai will, of course, take to the stage, where he is expected to announce a whole slew of updates involving Android P, Chromecast and more.

Regardless of anything else, the topmost question on our minds is: What does the P in Android P stand for?

Google Assistant is expected to get an update, including additional language support and the ability to handle more complex tasks, and maybe even Google Pay integration.

We can also expect Google to introduce a new Chromecast or even a full-fledged Android TV. In the evolving world of AR Google is also expected to make announcements regarding ARCore. Finally, we can expect Google to talk more about Fuchsia OS, which is believed to be the future of Android.

This is a rather short list and as always, Google will always have a few surprises.