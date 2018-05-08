Google's annual developer conference I/O 2018 is going to begin at 10.30 pm IST at its Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Sundar Pichai will, of course, take to the stage, where he is expected to announce a whole slew of updates involving Android P, Chromecast and more.
Regardless of anything else, the topmost question on our minds is: What does the P in Android P stand for?
Google Assistant is expected to get an update, including additional language support and the ability to handle more complex tasks, and maybe even Google Pay integration.
We can also expect Google to introduce a new Chromecast or even a full-fledged Android TV. In the evolving world of AR Google is also expected to make announcements regarding ARCore. Finally, we can expect Google to talk more about Fuchsia OS, which is believed to be the future of Android.
This is a rather short list and as always, Google will always have a few surprises. Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more updates.
Updated Date: May 08, 2018 21:30 PM
May 08, 2018 IST
Highlights
Missed opportunities
Sunder Pichai talks about how Google is working to bridge the digital divide.
"We've trained over 25 million people", says Pichai. "We can't be wide-eyed about the technologies we create".
Pichai echoes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's view that we must tread cautiously with tech and AI.
While we're waiting...
10 minutes to go, and while we're waiting, head over to https://worlddraw.withgoogle.com/draw and have some fun. Who knows, your creation might end up getting featured on I/O!
Livestream
Google will be conducting a live stream of the event on its website. You can check it out over here. If you want to know what to expect from Google I/O check out our video below.
22:38 (IST)
22:37 (IST)
The beer emoji is fixed :P
22:36 (IST)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken the stage
7,000 people have joined today for Google I/O 2018. There are some jokes about the Burger emoji and the beer emoji
22:36 (IST)
Google addresses its biggest bug
The burger emoji now has its cheese above the patty.
22:33 (IST)
Dancing cubes?
We're looking at what appear to be several dancing cubes. Yes, cubes. Hopefully, this is the prelude to the event.
22:30 (IST)
And we have begun...
22:27 (IST)
We are about to begin in just a moment.
22:22 (IST)
21:44 (IST)
21:26 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog of Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2018. The event is about to begin at 10.30 pm IST at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. We will be giving minute by minute updates on all the happenings from the event, so stay tuned to our blog.
21:24 (IST)
The most important question at IO
What does the P in Android P stand for? Popsicle? Poppins? Pumpkin Pie?