OnePlus 6 Silk White edition was earlier spotted on the company's US website, where it was listed as going on sale from 5 June. Following this, the company has officially launched the limited edition smartphone in India. The smartphone is now available to buy on Amazon India.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 on the Amazon India website. The device comes with a white back, hence the name, gold borders on the side of the smartphone and the fingerprint sensor has been filled with golden colour. The camera lining and the logo of the OnePlus on the rear side of the smartphone has also been painted in Gold. There's more to the rear of the phone than just the white, though. OnePlus has sprinkled "pearl dust" under the rear glass, giving the phone a very interesting, shimmering look that sets it apart from the other OnePlus phones in the lineup.

The OnePlus 6 Silk Edition is available in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. Other specification are similar to the standard OnePlus 6 as the smartphone features a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on the top. This is protected by 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and runs on the latest version of OxygenOS, which is based Android Oreo 8.1.

The smartphone comes with 16 MP + 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Other features of the device includes 3,300 mAh battery, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, glass back and NFC. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds) for data transfer and charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support.

OnePlus has also launched a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 which has been priced at Rs 44,990.