When the OnePlus 6 was launched, OnePlus announced a gorgeous Silk White option featuring pearl dust under the rear glass. The Limited Edition variant wasn't available at the time, however.

The Silk White edition has now been spotted on the United States OnePlus website and will be launched on 5 June at 10.00 am EDT (7.30 PM IST). The launch of the white version of OnePlus 6 has not been confirmed for India. The device comes with gold borders on the side of the smartphone and the fingerprint sensor too has been filled with the golden colour. The camera lining and the logo of the OnePlus on the rear side of the smartphone comes painted in Gold. The rest of the device is white, but the visible — and narrow — bezels on the front are black.

The Silk White edition boasts of the same specs as the regular OnePlus 6, but only comes in a 128 GB variant with an option of 8 GB of RAM. To recap, OnePlus 6 variants will come with a 6.28-inch FHD+ optic AMOLED display (in a 19:9 ratio), Snapdragon 845 SoC, 16 MP + 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side and a 16 MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery. It has been priced at $579 on the US website.

Connectivity option on the smartphone includes a USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds) for data transfer and charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support, GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS and NFC support.

The detailed review of the OnePlus 6 can be read here.