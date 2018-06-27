Having launched the Silk White variant earlier this month, OnePlus has just announced the launch of the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the Midnight Black variant OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant will go on sale beginning 10 July on the Amazon India website and has been priced at Rs 43,999 for the one storage variant that it is available in. Buyers can also buy the phone on the company's website as well as through select offline channels from 14 July.

Apart from being the only standard variant of the phone to feature 256 GB of storage, the specifications are similar to the regular OnePlus 6. The smartphone features a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on the top. This is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and runs on the latest version of OxygenOS, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The smartphone comes with 16 MP + 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Other features of the device include a 3,300 mAh battery, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, glass back and NFC. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds) for data transfer and charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support.

OnePlus has also launched a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 which has been priced at Rs 44,990.