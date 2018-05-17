Following the official launch in London yesterday, the OnePlus 6 has officially been launched in India as well at an event in Mumbai.

Given OnePlus is launching the same phone it announced globally, we do know everything there is to know about the phone and have also penned down our first-impressions of the phone. The only thing which was left to be announced by OnePlus is the price which also determines its competition and the segment it falls into.

Coming to the all-important price, the OnePlus 6 comes in three variants in India and will be sold online exclusively on Amazon from 21 May. Pricing for the base variant with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage starts at Rs 34,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant comes in at Rs 39,999 and at the top end variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus packs in some exceptional hardware into the device. You get a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display in a 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is, of course, Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 845. The 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, which should ensure that the OnePlus 6 will be amongst the most powerful devices available in the market. OnePlus points out that they’ve also opted to go for UFS 2.1 storage, which means faster app loading.

One slight niggle is the USB-C port, which is USB-C but is only rated for USB 2.0. The 3.5 mm headphone jack remains.

The camera units include a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera and OIS. The secondary rear camera is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

The camera supports 4K 60 fps video recording and also introduces a super slow-motion mode, where HD videos can be recorded at 480 fps. Face unlock is supported on the 20 MP f/2.0 front camera, which can also take portrait mode shots using “AI”. The 3,300 mAh battery supports Fast Charge.

In terms of design, you’re getting a glass-backed phone that’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The colour options include Mirror Black, Midnight Black and a limited-edition Silk White option.

The two black variants have an additional layer of film under the glass to “create a sense of depth”. The Silk White edition uses pearl powder to create a shimmering effect.