OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 6 today at 9.30 pm (IST) in London. After countelss leaks over the last six months, Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to officially unveil the phone in front of global media and partners at an event in London. There's news of a special limited edition OnePlus 6 that'll don an Avengers badge, a result of a key partnership with Marvel to promote the latest Infinity War film from Marvel's Cinematic Universe.
According to reports, the phone is expected to come with a notch at the top (tsk tsk where have we seen that before?). By the looks of the leak, the display of the phone might be close to bezel-less, but there seems to be a narrow strip at its chin.
At the back, the smartphone may have a rear dual camera setup, as is the case with most flagships in 2018. The expected resolution is 16 MP+ 20 MP.
Speaking of the leaked specifications, the phone might come packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and will sport a 3,300 mAh battery.
The expected variants based on past leaks are an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant and they might come in two colours—Mirror Black and Midnight Black.
While there are umpteen options to catch the live event such as YouTube, you can also keep a track of our LIVE blog to get the latest updates on the new flagship from OnePlus.
Updated Date: May 16, 2018 22:17 PM
May 16, 2018 IST
22:14 (IST)
OnePlus 6 starts at $529 onwards.
22:13 (IST)
Freebies for attendees
All attendees will get a free pair of Bullets Wireless when they buy a OnePlus 6 from the OnePlus Store.
22:12 (IST)
OnePlus 6 Mirror Black and Midnight Black to be available from 22 May.
22:12 (IST)
Pricing and release date
Midnight Black and mirror black variants will be available from 22 May. Silk White from 5 June.
The price? $529 (around Rs 35,000).
6/64 GB: $529
8/128 GB: $579
8/256 GB: $629
22:10 (IST)
OnePlus 6 can shoot at 480 fps at HD resolution
22:09 (IST)
OnePlus 6 camera comes with dual image stabilisation and 16 MP primary camera
22:09 (IST)
New video editor
Crop, add filters and add background music to videos
22:08 (IST)
Slow-motion
Unlike other smartphones (read: Samsung) that can capture a slow-motion video for a fraction of a second. The OnePlus 6 can shoot HD 480 fps videos for one minute, and you can select which moment you want slowed down.
22:07 (IST)
Portrait mode
Portrait mode is faster than ever before, says Lau. A secondary camera captures distance, helping the main camera focus on the subject.
The mode now supports more effects like orbs, hearts and stars, which affect the blurred out lights (bokeh).
A software update in a few weeks will bring portrait mode to the selfie camera.
22:05 (IST)
OnePlus 6 will have a dedicated 'Gaming Mode'
22:05 (IST)
Camera: The most used feature on a smartphone
The OnePlus 6 includes OIS, which helps improve low-light performance.
The main camera is a 16 MP unit, but by itself, it's not ideal for low light. For low light, you need larger pixels, so the sensor is now 19% larger, says OnePlus.
22:03 (IST)
Mobile gaming
"Every fraction of a second counts", says Lau. For this, they've introduced 'Gaming Mode'. This time around, this mode will improve performance by limiting background processes and prioritising network traffic.
22:03 (IST)
OnePlus 6 will be the first non-Google device to get Android P
22:02 (IST)
Software optimisations
Burst processing and caching for app launch helps apps launch faster. The phone keeps track of frequently used apps and keeps part of the code in RAM to improve startup time.
Overdraw reduction is also a new feature in the OnePlus 6. It'll help prevent excessive GPU usage and improve performance.
Oh, and they're still testing their OS on the OnePlus 3.
22:00 (IST)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Face Unlock, and Dash charging
21:59 (IST)
Face Unlock
The phone has brilliantly fast Face Unlock, says Lau. It unlocks instantly and takes you directly to the main screen. No swiping necessary. (In yer face, Apple!)
21:58 (IST)
Snapdragon 845
This is easily among the fastest chip available to Android smartphone makers, both in terms of raw performance and cellular speeds. It also supports fast charging (a day's power in half an hour.)
21:58 (IST)
'Our boldest design work to date,' says Pei
21:57 (IST)
Midnight Black and Silk White are the variants available
21:57 (IST)
Speed!!!
Phones start fast and become laggy. OnePlus notes that their phones don't suffer from this. Lau talks about how they're optimising software to ensure this happens.
21:56 (IST)
Colour options
The phone is available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White.
The Midnight Black edition is matte finished, which is very surprising. The finish also featured a subtle 'S' shape in certain lighting conditions.
The Silk White option features pearl powder to create a sparkly effect.
21:54 (IST)
21:53 (IST)
21:53 (IST)
The 6.28-inch display will fit in the same dimension as the OnePlus 5T
21:52 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
That was a really quick rundown of the specs of the OnePlus 6
21:50 (IST)
The fastest flagship we've ever created
The phone features the largest display OnePlus has yet created.
The front looks almost exactly like any number of notch-toting iPhone X clones.
The notch is small, but it also doesn't have Apple's Face Unlock hardware.
21:50 (IST)
The second product for the day is OnePlus 6
21:48 (IST)
Splash resistant
OnePlus hasn't mentioned any IPXX rating for the OnePlus, which likely means its not certified. However, they do claim that it is splash and water resistant in "daily use".
21:48 (IST)
Bullets Wireless earphones will come with Google Assistant support.
21:47 (IST)
All the specs in 1 min
21:46 (IST)
The first product launch for today: Wireless earphones: Bullet Wireless
21:45 (IST)
Available, 5 June
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless will go on sale at $69.
21:43 (IST)
Blind tests
$175 headphones vs Bullets Wireless: The musicians who're testing them seem more impressed.
"I'm getting more of the mids and the bass."
21:42 (IST)
Energy Tube for enhanced sound
Whatever that is, Lau claims that it will help improving the sound by directing the flow of the sound signal.
21:42 (IST)
10 min for 5 hrs of listening time
Yes, you heard that right! That's more battery life than most wireless buds on the market.
The Bullets Wireless can be charged via USB-C.
Sadly, there's no mention of a charging case yet.
21:40 (IST)
Magnetic earbuds
The buds are magnetic, so they clap together when they're around your neck.
Interestingly, you combine the buds to turn them off and separate to turn on.
Better yet, separating the sets answers calls and resumes music.
That's actually quite awesome!
21:39 (IST)
Bullets Wireless announced
Joining the wireless EarPhones bandwagon is the Bullets Wireless, the first product of the day (We all know what the second one is, don't we?)
The earbuds are made from aluminium. The battery rests on the neck and supports fast charging. The set also supports Google Assistant.
21:38 (IST)
The OnePlus 6 launch has begun and it seems Twitteratis can't keep calm
21:37 (IST)
"We don't believe in following trends"- Lau
Yeah, right.
21:37 (IST)
The secret to success?
"The key lies in focus."
21:36 (IST)
Most beloved smartphone brand
Lau points to a PCMag report that says that OnePlus was the most valuable smartphone brand.
"It validates our mission," says Lau
21:35 (IST)
Only two things matter, says Lau
1. Having a great product
2. Word of mouth
21:33 (IST)
Two new products
Lau: "We're launching not just one, but two new products."
21:32 (IST)
We're LIVE!
OnePlus founder Pete Lau is on stage.
21:27 (IST)
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares official photos taken from the OnePlus 6's camera
Photos shared by Pete Lau show impressive dynamic range of the OnePlus 6 camera.
21:15 (IST)
Digging the psychedelic lighting in the auditorium
21:12 (IST)
Looks like Nimish has found a good seat. Let the countdown begin.
21:08 (IST)
