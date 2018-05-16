OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 6 today at 9.30 pm (IST) in London. After countelss leaks over the last six months, Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to officially unveil the phone in front of global media and partners at an event in London. There's news of a special limited edition OnePlus 6 that'll don an Avengers badge, a result of a key partnership with Marvel to promote the latest Infinity War film from Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, the phone is expected to come with a notch at the top (tsk tsk where have we seen that before?). By the looks of the leak, the display of the phone might be close to bezel-less, but there seems to be a narrow strip at its chin.

At the back, the smartphone may have a rear dual camera setup, as is the case with most flagships in 2018. The expected resolution is 16 MP+ 20 MP.

Speaking of the leaked specifications, the phone might come packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and will sport a 3,300 mAh battery.

The expected variants based on past leaks are an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant and they might come in two colours—Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

While there are umpteen options to catch the live event such as YouTube, you can also keep a track of our LIVE blog to get the latest updates on the new flagship from OnePlus.