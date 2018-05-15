After months of leaks and a bevvy of rumours, OnePlus is all set to launch its newest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6.

The launch event which is taking place tomorrow, 16 May in London, is set to begin at 5 PM BST which is approximately 9:30 PM in Indian time.

OnePlus is streaming the launch event live on its YouTube handle and you can catch up on that right here. If you do have a slower connection or just want a round-up of all the major announcements from the event, we will be running a live blog tomorrow, the link to which will be updated shortly.

OnePlus is also expected to launch the smartphone separately for the Indian market a day later, on 17 May at 3 PM. We will have minute-by-minute details on the Indian pricing and launch offers, as and when it is announced.

Going by latest renders, the OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back and a notch at the top of the almost edge-to-edge display on the front. There is also little to no noticeable chin at the bottom of the display which makes the phone look all the more striking.

OnePlus is also expected to launch two variants of the phone in terms of colour, a Mirror Black version and another Midnight Black version with a matte black frame.

As far as internals go, the OnePlus 6 is expected to arrive with a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Also expected is a 16 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera setup. A spotted TENAA listing of the device also reveals that the OnePlus 6 will feature a 3,300 mAh battery. The device is also expected to be revealed with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, making it the first OnePlus device to do so.