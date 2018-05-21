OnePlus 6 after its official launch in London on 16 May and the India launch in Mumbai on 17 May, has finally gone on sale today. The phone is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and pop-up events across 8 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad. There are several launch offers available on the OnePlus 6.

The device is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 44,999 for the top end variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage (only available as the Avengers: Infinity Wars edition).

Currently, the phone is available on Amazon India in two colors options, Midnight Black and Mirror Black (Silk White will arrive later). The Midnight Black version is available only in the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant and Mirror Black in both 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. However, the sale is an Early Access sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It will be open to all on 22 May. Included in the launch offers additionally are, 3 months extended warranty and Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance, only for customers who pre-booked the phone during the Fast AF sale on Amazon India.

Furthermore, there is a Rs 2,000 discount for those who will purchase OnePlus 6 using an SBI Credit or Debit card. Also, no cost EMI options are available for up to three months through all popular banks.

All buyers will get a complimentary 12-month damage protection plan by Servify, Rs 250 as Amazon Pay Balance on streaming prime video, and up to Rs 500 Kindle Ebook promotion credits.

Idea subscribers buying OnePlus will get 1 TB data and cashback. Benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings will be offered by ClearTrip

The sale of the two variants is also available on the official OnePlus India website.

For those who find themselves comfortable to experience a phone hands-on, the two OnePlus 6 colour options will go on sale in the following stores – High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, and Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad.

At Croma stores across India, the device will be available 22 May onwards.

The Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will become available in open sale from Amazon and OnePlus.in on 29 May at Rs 44,999, and the The Silk White variant will be available from June 5 in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage.

Coming to the specifications of OnePlus 6, the phone is powered by the exceptional Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

The display is a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display in a 19:9 aspect ratio

The camera supports 4K 60 fps video recording and also introduces a super slow-motion mode, where HD videos can be recorded at 480 fps. Face unlock is supported on the 20 MP f/2.0 front camera, which can also take portrait mode shots using “AI”. The 3,300 mAh battery supports fast charging.