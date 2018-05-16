Ahead of the India launch of the OnePlus 6 on 17 May, Idea has announced a partnership with the OnePlus. This includes offers and benefits to Idea customers who will buy the flagship phone.

According to the offer, postpaid users will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 where the user will get a discount of Rs 100 per month on subscribing to the Nirvana 499 plan for 20 billing cycles.

The plan includes 40 GB of internet data, unlimited local and national calls, free roaming, and 3,000 local and national SMS. The users will get an additional data of 10 GB of data per month for 20 billing cycles.

These users can avail free device security for four months, Idea games, music, movies and TV subscription for a period of 12 months. It also includes a free subscription to Idea magazine for four months.

Idea and OnePlus 6 have offers in store for prepaid users as well. With the Rs 199 prepaid plan, users can avail 1.4 GB per day, unlimited local and national calls, free roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day for 28 days. But Idea prepaid users of OnePlus 6 will get an additional 370 GB of internet data and an additional 1.1 GB per day of internet data for 28 days which will be valid for 12 billing cycles.

Speaking about the association, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, “This collaboration is a perfect example of the best industrial design and technology coming together to enhance 4G, data and digital experience for Idea customers. Through a compelling cashback offer, free data and digital content offering by Idea on OnePlus 6, smartphone users in India are set for new benchmarks of mobile data experience.”

Idea also announced that the OnePlus flagship will soon come with Idea VoLTE for its users.