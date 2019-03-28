tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is known for updating its smartphones regularly with new features and optimizations. The custom OxygenOS UI offers a near-stock Android experience, and courtesy of OxygenOS betas, a batch of testers can even ‘evaluate’ the changes and give their feedback.

As a part of the Open Beta program OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS beta updates for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and 5T that brings a host of software enhancements and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS open beta updates for the OnePlus 6T and 6 brings a few tweaks and software fixes. The notable changes in the latest open beta update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T appears to be an improved photo editor. The update also brings screenshot optimisations and better-detailed weather alerts with weather timeline mirroring the system time format.

Here’s the complete changelog of OxygenOS open beta 15 and 7 updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T —

System Screenshot UI optimizations

Gallery Improved photo editor

Launcher Improved color adaptation for cards in the shelf

OnePlus Switch Supported permissions migration for applications

Weather More detailed weather alerts Weather timeline mirrors system time format General bug fixes and improvements

Phone UI optimizations



Additionally, OnePlus has released OxygenOS open beta 29 and OxygenOS open beta 27 updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T. The latest OxygenOS open beta updates for these devices bring improved colour adaptation for cards in the shelf, optimization for screenshots and the phone app.

Here’s the full changelog of the latest open beta builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T —

Changelog

System Screenshot UI optimizations

Launcher Improved color adaptation for cards in the shelf

OnePlus Switch Supported permissions migration for applications

Weather More details added to weather warnings Weather timeline now follows system time format General bug fixes

Phone UI optimizations



The updates are rolling out via over-the-air to the Open Beta testers who are a part of the Open Beta Programme.

Users who want to join the programme will have to side-load the software package on their devices and install it. However, OnePlus notes that the beta builds are not as stable as official OTA updates and carry potential risks.

To try the latest open beta build on the OnePlus 5/5T and OnePlus 6/6T users must download and flash the open beta update on their devices. However, they are recommended to back up their data before flashing the open beta software.

