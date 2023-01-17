Mehul Reuben Das

The OnePlus 11R continues to draw nearer. According to a recent story, the production of the upcoming device from OnePlus has already begun in India. The phone is expected to launch in the country either in late April or early May.

For people who still doubt that OnePlus will be launching another device this close to the OnePlus 11, the fact that the device already appeared on OnePlus’s website should be substantial proof. An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus 11R may be the international release of the device that would be marketed as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

Most of the information regarding the launch of the OnePlus 11R comes to us courtesy of Mukul Sharma one of the most renowned active tipsters in the tech community. This would be the second phone in the series after the OnePlus 11 makes its global debut in February.

Just like the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 11R will also come with toned-down specifications compared to its flagship sibling.

As for the specifications of the OnePlus 11R, we can safely expect it to be a watered-down version of the OnePlus 11. To that effect, we should see a 6.7-inch (2772×1240) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For the SoC, we expect to see the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which will be paired with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and will come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. The device should ship with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 11R could feature a triple camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. The front camera will offer a 16MP sensor. We may also get a 5,000mAh battery under the hood that supports 100W fast charging.

Other features of the OnePlus 11R include the Alert Slider, IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Leaked live images of the phone confirmed the presence of the Alert Slider as well as the triple rear camera setup and a centred punch-hole display.