OnePlus has revealed that they will be launching the OnePlus 11 globally on February 7, along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, in all likelihood, the device will be launched in China first, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will make their grand arrival on February 7 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event which will take place in New Delhi, India.

OnePlus is expected to announce only one phone in the 11-series with the OnePlus 11. The phone should run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset alongside up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Powering the device is a 5000 mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging. OnePlus is likely to provide a charging bring with the device, although we can’t say that with complete certainty.

The smartphone brand has started announcing the imminent launch of the device, and also started sharing teasers as to what the device might entail. From the most recently launched teaser, OnePlus confirmed that the device will feature an Alert Slider and a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be tuned by Hasselblad.

The teaser also confirms the rumour that the smartphone is made of ceramic and has a metal frame. It has a glossy black paint glass back panel. The rumour mill suggests there will also be a green colourway for the OnePlus 11.

Last month, the company also confirmed that its next phone – The OnePlus 11 – has Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC at the helm – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides this, previous leaks suggest the phone will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. It will ship with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support will keep the lights on.

Photography on the OnePlus 11 will be taken care of by a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto sensor that supports 2X zoom.