Tuesday, December 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 global launch date revealed, OnePlus 11’s Hasselblad cameras highlighted

OnePlus will only launch one phone in the 11-series, the OnePlus 11. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and support for 100W fast charging.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 20, 2022 10:05:58 IST

OnePlus has revealed that they will be launching the OnePlus 11 globally on February 7, along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, in all likelihood, the device will be launched in China first, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will make their grand arrival on February 7 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event which will take place in New Delhi, India.

OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 global launch date revealed, OnePlus 11’s Hasselblad cameras highlighted

OnePlus will only launch one phone in the 11-series, the OnePlus 11. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and support for 100W fast charging. Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is expected to announce only one phone in the 11-series with the OnePlus 11. The phone should run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset alongside up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Powering the device is a 5000 mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging. OnePlus is likely to provide a charging bring with the device, although we can’t say that with complete certainty.

The smartphone brand has started announcing the imminent launch of the device, and also started sharing teasers as to what the device might entail. From the most recently launched teaser, OnePlus confirmed that the device will feature an Alert Slider and a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be tuned by Hasselblad.

The teaser also confirms the rumour that the smartphone is made of ceramic and has a metal frame. It has a glossy black paint glass back panel. The rumour mill suggests there will also be a green colourway for the OnePlus 11.

Last month, the company also confirmed that its next phone – The OnePlus 11 – has Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC at the helm – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides this, previous leaks suggest the phone will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. It will ship with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support will keep the lights on. 

Photography on the OnePlus 11 will be taken care of by a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto sensor that supports 2X zoom.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under Rs 50,000

Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Dec 2022): Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Realme GT 2 Pro to iQOO 9 5G

Dec 13, 2022
Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Dec 2022): Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Realme GT 2 Pro to iQOO 9 5G

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022