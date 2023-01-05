Mehul Reuben Das

OnePlus has kicked off 2023 with the launch of its much-anticipated flagship device, the OnePlus 11 5G. The launch has been limited to China only for the time being, but the device will find its way to India and the rest of the world, sometime next month. The Chinese smartphone maker also launched the Buds Pro 2, the company’s latest true wireless earbuds, at the event.

Some of the salient features of the OnePlus 11 include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, a QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a whopping 100W fast charging support. We also see the flagship retaining Hasselblad-tuned cameras on the back, and moreover, we see the alert slider returning in the OnePlus 11.

We take a detailed look at the specifications and pricing that OnePlus has set for the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display which supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a resolution of 3216×1440 and has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display also supports HDR10+.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which has been paired with an Adreno GPU. The device comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage which cannot be expanded. The handset will be shipped with Android 13 with an OxygenOS custom skin.

For connectivity, we get options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. As for the battery, the OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Like its predecessors, the device will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an IP54 rating, and finally, an alert slider.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 11 has a triple camera set up on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS as the primary camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, all tuned by Hasselblad. The phone also comes with a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

OnePlus 11 5G Pricing and Indian launch

The OnePlus 11 is priced at RMB 3999 (approx Rs 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB base version, RMB 4399 (approx Rs 52,900) for the 16GB + 256GB mode, and RMB 4899 (approx Rs 59,000) for the top end 16GB + 512GB model.

In India, the device is scheduled to be launched on February 7 along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and other devices.at OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event in New Delhi.

Although there is no information about the price of the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched starting at ₹66,999 in India. However, the OnePlus 11 may be priced lower than the OnePlus 10 Pro, mainly because the OnePlus 11 in China is priced lower than the 10 Pro.