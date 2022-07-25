Monday, July 25, 2022Back to
OnePlus 10T to ditch the brand’s Alert Slider, and its Hasselblad partnership

OnePlus will be ditching the brand’s iconic Alert Slider for the OnePlus 10T. The smartphone will also not have the Hasselblad branding, since the partnership between OnePlus and the legacy camera maker, has been dropped.


Mehul Reuben DasJul 25, 2022 11:36:29 IST

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship for the year 2022, the OnePlus 10T. At least on paper, the device should be the best device that OnePlus will be launching this year, with some of the best features and top-notch specifications.

OnePlus 10T to ditch the brand’s Alert Slider, and its Hasselblad Partnership

However, as per a few reports around the upcoming OnePlus 10T, OnePlus may be planning to get rid of one of its most iconic features that sets it apart from most other Android devices - its alert slider.

From the original OnePlus One, the brand’s smartphones have almost always included a slider on the side of the device which was used to switch between ringer modes. Called the “Alert Slider,” this switch could move between vibrate, mute, and full volume modes, much like the iPhone’s Mute Switch.

This is a feature that has become the mainstay of all OnePlus flagships, and a wider range of its non-flagship devices. There have been a few smartphones that such as the OnePlus Nord N20 that did not get the Alert Slider, but by and large, this has been a very common feature on OnePlus devices.

The revelation came alongside the first images that OnePlus shared, which took a look at the design of the OnePlus 10T, which has a light green colour alongside a black option. The OnePlus 10T looks almost the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro which was released earlier this year.

Hope Liu, OnePlus’ Chief Designer, explained that the move was necessary in order to place other key components on the device. This includes a much bigger battery, hardware for even faster charging, and a better and stronger antenna. The Alert Slider takes up around 30 mm² on the motherboard, which has a relatively large impact on building the device, as per Liu. 

OnePlus 10T to ditch the brand’s Alert Slider, and its Hasselblad Partnership

Another reason why the slider was removed, was to make the device much more stronger. In a number of durability tests by reviewers and YouTubers, it was found that the OnePlus 10 Pro snapped right where the Alert Slider was placed. This may be a coincidence, but we’re pretty sure that OnePlus may not be willing to take that risk again.

In another major development, OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad has been dropped. As a result, the top-tier variant of the OnePlus 10T will not be carrying the Hasselblad branding as some of the previous flagships used to. 

OnePlus, in a statement said that they “wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point,” but the brand also confirmed that it will still use a 50MP Sony IMX766 as its primary sensor, technically a slight upgrade from the 10 Pro.

