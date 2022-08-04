Thursday, August 04, 2022Back to
OnePlus has launched its final flagship of 2022, the OnePlus 10T in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The device is the second smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 120Hz display and 150W fast-charging.


FP StaffAug 04, 2022 08:29:56 IST

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone in India, making it the final flagship of the company for 2022. 

The OnePlus 10T 5G packs the best specifications that one can think of for a flagship-level device and comes in at a very respectable and competitive price. This is the second device in India to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. The first one was the iQOO 9T.

We take a look at the specifications, availability, pricing and launch offers in India.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Specifications
The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and can scale between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz dynamically. Users can lock the refresh rate at a certain refresh rate if they want to. Furthermore, the panel has a peak brightness of 950nits and a max touch response rate of 1,000Hz. The panel supports, sRGB, Display P3, and 10-Bit Colour Depth, and is HDR10+ certified.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, although international markets do get a 16GB version as well. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset is supported by a new 3D cooling system that is OnePlus’ one advanced yet.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T 5G gets a triple camera setup. The primary camera is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 unit, which has been paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. This time around, there’s no Hasselblad branding, mainly to cut down costs, and to distinguish the 10T from the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T 5G draws its power from a 4,800 mAh battery that comes with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging support. 

The OnePlus 10T 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, a wide range of 5G bands, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and more. The OnePlus 10T 5G also features dual speakers and comes with Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Price in India
The OnePlus 10T starts in India at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. Then there is the 12GB + 256GB variant, which costs Rs 54,999. The 16GB + 256GB variant isn’t available in India as of this moment. As for colour options, users will get to choose between Moonstone Black and Jade Green colourways.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Launch offers
The OnePlus 10T will officially go on sale from August 6. However, users can already place their pre-orders. The device has already been listed on OnePlus’ website, and on Amazon. Consumers who buy the OnePlus 10T using ICICI or SBI debit or credit cards can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

