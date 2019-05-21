Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest go on sale in the US, pricing starts at $399

The Rift S features five separate sensors on the headset and also get a bump in visual output quality.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 13:34:56 IST

At F8 2019 last month, Facebook announced new additions to the Oculus lineup — Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S.  Facebook took over back in 2016. Luckily for those sitting in the audience at the F8, the $399 Oculus Quest was given for free, while the Oculus Rift S which also retails for $399, was said to go on sale starting 21 May in the US along with the Quest.

Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest go on sale in the US, pricing starts at 9

Representative Image

Oculus Rift S

The new headset features built-in sensors for inside-out tracking, which means you no longer need to set up external camera sensors if you use a Rift S.

The built-in sensors are being called "Insight" and these sensors are capable of free-roaming room scale VR gaming. The Rift S features five separate sensors on the headset and also get a bump in visual output quality. You now get a 1280 x 1440 pixel resolution, up from 1080 x 1200 pixels.

However, the refresh rate has been brought down to 80Hz from the previous 90Hz. This was done to offset the increase in resolution in order to maintain the same required PC hardware specifications to run Oculus games.

In case you're wondering, the Oculus Rift S headset will ship with the company's Touch motion controllers which were earlier available with the Rift. Oculus also has a downloadable tool to help you find out if your system meets the necessary benchmarks before you buy the Rift S.

Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest is Facebook's first all-in-one VR gaming system which lets you play anywhere without the need for an external computer. Facebook is also launching Oculus for Business later this year with Oculus Quest added to the program. The company will also provide  a suite of tools designed "to help companies reshape the way they do business through VR."

Oculus Quest. Reuters

Oculus Quest. Reuters

The Quest has OLED display panels with a 72Hz refresh rate, total resolution of 2880 x 3200 total resolution which is 1440 x 1600 per eye. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and has a 64 GB and 128 GB variant, wherein the latter sells for $499.

Oculus has also included a custom travel case for $40, which you can use to easily carry around the Oculus Quest along with in-ear headphones which come for $49.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

Oculus

Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019

Mar 20, 2019
Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019
Facebook 'accidentally' shipped VR controllers with 'inappropriate' hidden messages

Facebook

Facebook 'accidentally' shipped VR controllers with 'inappropriate' hidden messages

Apr 15, 2019
Oculus Rift S won't fit 30 percent of users including me, says founder Palmer Luckey

Oculus

Oculus Rift S won't fit 30 percent of users including me, says founder Palmer Luckey

Mar 26, 2019
Facebook F8 2019: Oculus Rift S and Quest to go on pre-order from 21 May at $399

Oculus

Facebook F8 2019: Oculus Rift S and Quest to go on pre-order from 21 May at $399

May 01, 2019
Facebook unveils its new VR headset Oculus Quest with touch controllers for $399

Facebook unveils its new VR headset Oculus Quest with touch controllers for $399

Sep 27, 2018
Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets

Oculus

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets

Mar 05, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019