Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 18:32 IST

NVIDIA researchers have trained an AI to remove noise and text from images

NVIDIA's AI will be presented at the International Conference on Machine Learning in Stockholm.

What if you get an AI technology which could remove all the noise and artifacts from images, even the ones clicked in low-light? Great right?

Now, what if this tech also removes text and watermarks from the image? Not so great now, isn't it?

It's said that every technology can be put to good as well as bad use. But that shouldn't stop innovation. In its latest image processing research, NVIDIA in a report has said that it has managed to train an AI which is able to remove noise from grainy photos through a deep-learning approach. It has partnered with Aalto University and MIT on this project.

Image: Nvidia

Image: NVIDIA

Usually, the AI needs to look at both the noisy and the clean images to understand the difference between the two. But for this research the AI learned to fix the photos by simply looking at examples of corrupted photos only.

The AI was never shown what a noise-free imaged looked like, but it still managed to automatically understand how to enhance the photos.

“It is possible to learn to restore signals without ever observing clean ones, at performance close or equal to training using clean examples,” the researchers stated in their paper.“[The neural network] is on par with state-of-the-art methods that make use of clean examples — using precisely the same training methodology, and often without appreciable drawbacks in training time or performance.”

The team used NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs with the cuDNN-accelerated TensorFlow deep learning framework, the team trained their system on 50,000 images in the ImageNet validation set.

Image: Nvidia

Image: NVIDIA

The AI is expected to be used in the medical field to enhance MRI images that usually need extensive post-processing to remove noise from the images.

Also, it can be applicable in cleaning up long exposure photos of the night sky by telescopes used in astrophotography.

NVIDIA's AI can help reduce the post-processing time altogether. The question of whether it would increase the chances of image stealing still looms over our heads as the AI currently needs to look at two different versions of the watermarked photo.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

MIT

MIT's Cheetah 3 robot can jump, climb and recover balance without a pair of eyes

Jul 06, 2018

Pizzaiolo Robot

Hungry, but in a hurry? A robot in France serves 1 pizza every 30 seconds

Jun 28, 2018

mixed reality headset

Magic Leap's first mixed reality headset to finally start shipping this summer

Jul 12, 2018

Semmelweis

Remembering Hungarian medical 'genius' Ignac Semmelweis on his 200th birthday

Jul 01, 2018

Facebook

Facebook reportedly acquiring London-based AI startup Bloomsbury

Jul 03, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018