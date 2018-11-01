Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
01 November, 2018

Nubia's new gaming phone expected to launch on 6 November with 10 GB RAM

The poster mentions Nubia's gaming phone to come with both air-cooling and liquid-cooling systems.

Nubia's new gaming phone is said to launch on 6 November. The teaser poster of the phone called as the New Red Magic has been posted by the company's official account on Weibo. The device is said to come with new age physical gaming keys with frame touch technology which enables the use of four-finger operation as mentioned in GizmoChina.

GizmoChina also calls the phone as Red Devil eSport. The phone is said to come with a linear motor which will allow 4D shock. It comes packed with other features like DTS 7.1 channel and 3D surround stereo bounce.

Nubia's new Red Magic. Image: Weibo

As mentioned in earlier reports the gaming phone which was previously assumed to be called as Red Magic 2 is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 10 GB of RAM just like Xiaomi's Black Shark Helo.

The phone is said to come packed with an internal storage capacity of 256 GB.

Also, the teaser poster has mentioned the phone to come with both air-cooling and liquid-cooling systems.

The report mentions the phone to be designed with a dual-sided gaming accessory. Also, the new Red Devils eSports will come pre-installed with the GameBox game space.

If the phone does go on sale on 6 November, then it will be only the second 10 GB RAM model to hit the markets after Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix 3 with the same storage capacity.

