Nubia Red Magic 3 to be priced at Rs 36,990 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

Nubia plans on being very aggressive with its pricing strategy for the Red Magic 3.

tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2019 12:15:23 IST

Nubia will be debuting its first gaming phone in India called the Red Magic 3 on 17 June. The device has already made its way to international markets and one of the most defining features of the device is that it comes with an in-built cooling fan. A new report about the device has revealed what it could be priced at in India.

Nubia Red Magic 3 to be priced at Rs 36,990 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

Nubia Red Magic 3.

As per 91Mobiles, the Nubia Red Magic 3 will be launching in India for a price of Rs 36,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. As per the report, Nubia plans on being very aggressive with its pricing strategy which has lead it to price the Red Magic 3 lower than the recently announced Black Shark 2.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

Red Magic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device so we see flat bars on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6, 8, or even 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage starts from 128 GB and goes up to 256 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The phone even has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging.

