tech2 News Staff

Since India is becoming an active player in the gaming market, companies are taking the challenge to bring the best gaming smartphone seriously now. ZTE is another such smartphone manufacturer that is known for its game-centric phones. The company has now geared up to unveil its next smartphone in the Nubia Red line in India. It's called the Nubia Red Magic 3 and will arrive on 17 June.

As per a teaser released on Flipkart, it is expected that the Nubia Red Magic 3 will be exclusive to that e-commerce giant. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour variants: namely blue and red.

As for the price of the upcoming Nubia phone, it is priced at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 29,000) in China. No official India price has been revealed by the company as for now.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

Red Magic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device so we see flat bars on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6, 8, or even 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage starts from 128 GB and goes up to 256 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The phone even has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging.

