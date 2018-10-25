Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 20:35 IST

Nubia teases Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 10 GB RAM

Nubia's Red Magic 2 will also come packed with a dual cooling system for managing heat.

Xiaomi launched the Black Shark Helo in China yesterday with an OLED display and 10 GB RAM. Now ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has put out a teaser of the coming of Red Magic 2.

The Red Magic gaming smartphone which was launched back in April was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and according to the teaser on Weibo, the new Red Magic 2 will be sporting the new Snapdragon 845 as its processor.

Nubia's Red Magic 2. Image: Weibo

Nubia's Red Magic 2. Image: Weibo

Like Xiaomi's new Black Shark Helo, the upcoming Red Magic 2 will also come with a 10 GB RAM as per the teaser.

According to the report in Playfuldroid, the Red Magic 2 will also come packed with a dual cooling system that will have both air cooling and liquid cooling for managing heat.

The phone will also feature 3D surround sound, so maybe stereo speakers? And 4D shock, but we are yet to understand what that means.

There is no clarity on when the phone is will launch, but it is expected to launch along with the Nubia X smartphone which is said to be unveiled on 31 October or after the Nubia X launch.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

also see

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi launches Black Shark Helo in China with an OLED display and up to 10 GB RAM

Oct 24, 2018

Asus ROG phone

Asus will finally let you pre-order the ROG gaming phone on 18 October for $899

Oct 11, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Oct 23, 2018

Mi 6S

Xiaomi Mi 6S spotted on Geekbench with internals identical to last year's Mi 6

Oct 15, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 model spotted on a GeekBench listing running Android Pie 9.0

Oct 21, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch expected soon in India-specific variants, colours

Oct 15, 2018

science

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Cancer Risk

Risk of cancer could be more in taller people, owing to larger number of cells

Oct 25, 2018

Marine Life

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

Oct 25, 2018