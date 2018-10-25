Xiaomi launched the Black Shark Helo in China yesterday with an OLED display and 10 GB RAM. Now ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has put out a teaser of the coming of Red Magic 2.

The Red Magic gaming smartphone which was launched back in April was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and according to the teaser on Weibo, the new Red Magic 2 will be sporting the new Snapdragon 845 as its processor.

Like Xiaomi's new Black Shark Helo, the upcoming Red Magic 2 will also come with a 10 GB RAM as per the teaser.

According to the report in Playfuldroid, the Red Magic 2 will also come packed with a dual cooling system that will have both air cooling and liquid cooling for managing heat.

The phone will also feature 3D surround sound, so maybe stereo speakers? And 4D shock, but we are yet to understand what that means.

There is no clarity on when the phone is will launch, but it is expected to launch along with the Nubia X smartphone which is said to be unveiled on 31 October or after the Nubia X launch.