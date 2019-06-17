tech2 News Staff

Nubia is set to launch its first phone in India today called the Red Magic 3. There have been two other gaming-centric smartphones launched in India which are the ROG Phone from Asus and Black Shark 2.

While the price is not known for the Red Magic 3, it is assumed that the device could launch at a price of Rs 35,000, making it a competitor for the Black Shark 2. Since Red Magic 3 has already launched in other parts of the world, we have an idea of what to expect from the device. Here's what we know.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Specs

Red Magic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device so we see flat bars on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6, 8, or even 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage starts from 128 GB and goes up to 256 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The phone even has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.