FP Staff

The launch of Nothing’s first mobile device, the Nothing Phone 1 is just a week away. The London-based smartphone brand has been very successful in creating massive hype around the launch of the device.

From an “exclusive invite only” system, to NFTs, Nothing has gone all out in marketing the Nothing Phone 1. The specs too have created a buzz around the device.

Now we learn that the Nothing Phone 1 will come with an FHD+ display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The phone manufacturer took to a popular video-sharing site that is banned in India and shared a clip, where they show the device has a “Smooth display” option in the settings menu. Enabling this option ensures, that the phone will be able to automatically toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz for some content.

We also know for sure that the Nothing Phone 1 will come equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. Nothing says the Snapdragon 778G+ is "custom tuned" for the Phone 1. What's interesting is that apparently the "+" in "Snapdragon 778G+" comes from the support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Nothing says Qualcomm added those features to the SoC just for the phone (1), which is hard to believe but not impossible - so far there are no other devices using the Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ to feature functions that the Nothing Phone 1 has been shown to offer.

While Nothing Phone 1’s price will officially be revealed on the day of its launch, there are a number of rumours that the tech startup will enter the mid-range smartphone market with a price of nearly Rs 30,000 for the phone.

Nothing will be selling their devices online in India through Flipkart, and they have already started selling the pre-order pass or the “invites.” On the retail side of things, Nothing Phone 1 will be sold via Reliance Digital.

As for the rest of the specifications, The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top. There could be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Phone 1 will have a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging with a USB-C port, but there could also be support for 5W wireless charging. On the back, the phone could have a 50MP camera system, while the selfie snapper could use a 16MP sensor.