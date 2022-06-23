Thursday, June 23, 2022Back to
Nothing Phone (1) will initially be sold through an invite system in most countries, won't be sold in US at all

Nothing will be using an invite system like OnePlus did to sell their phones initially. In a statement released by Carl Pei, he stated that this is only an initial arrangement and will be done away with soon. Pei also stated that the Nothing Phone (1) will not be sold in the US.


Mehul DasJun 23, 2022 15:19:22 IST

There are a lot of similarities between how Carl Pei is operating his new venture Nothing Company, and his previous venture, OnePlus. For starters, the first smartphones from both of these manufacturers had immense around them.

Nothing has run a OnePlus-like teaser campaign for its upcoming Phone (1), revealing small (or big) tidbits of information here and there every other day, ensuring it stays in the news cycle for weeks.

Another similarity between the initial days of OnePlus and Nothing Company is that their first device will be sold through an invite system at least in a number of countries initially.

Love it or hate it, it was undeniably unique when it made its debut with the OnePlus One, and the Nothing Phone (1) will "initially" be sold through invites only. Say what you will but Carl Pei, is among the best marketers and hype builders in the mobile space.

The invite system will seemingly allow Nothing to sell its products faster since it won't wait until it accumulated a lot of phones in stock in order to start shipping them. It will also make sure the first people who get a Phone (1) are those "in the community", the "people who deserve it the most". Once "they're happy", the company is "more than happy to open wider."

In other news, Nothing Phone (1) will not be launched in the US. No North American carrier was on the supported list that we saw yesterday when 100 limited edition units were put up for auction.

Here is what the company had to say: “While we’d love to bring the Phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand we need to be strategic about it.”

Nothing Company has plans to launch a smartphone in the US sometime in the future. However, it will need to get at least one major carrier on board first. Carl Pei’s OnePlus had done it before. OnePlus 6 was the first from his former company to be sold in the US and Canada.

