Nothing Company may partner with Reliance Digital for Phone 1’s retail sales in India

Nothing Company is planning to sell their upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) through offline channels in India, apart from online channels. The Phone (1), which may be priced around Rs 30,000, is likely to be sold through Reliance Digital in India.


FP StaffJun 29, 2022 15:42:27 IST

Carl Pei-led Nothing Company is currently taking pre-orders for their first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). Although the priority, for the time being, is to cater to online orders for now, Nothing also plans to sell their smartphone through offline channels.

In India, the offline sale of the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to take place through Reliance Digital stores. The Nothing Company is planning to collaborate with Reliance Digital to sell the Nothing Phone (1) in India.

Talking about the pre-booking, the customers will have to pay Rs 2,000 as a deposit while registering themselves for the pre-order pass. Once the registration is done, Nothing will share the invite on the registered email ID and the customers will be able to track their order as well.

The Phone (1) will officially be launched on July 12. The launch event is scheduled to be live streamed on Nothing Company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms. 

The Phone (1) will be delivered to the consumers on an invite-only basis which means that they will have to pay Rs 2,000 in advance to book the device which will be adjusted in the final bill.

The Nothing Phone (1) will apparently be offered in three variants. There is an 8GB + 128GB unit, an 8GB + 256GB unit, and a12GB + 256GB unit. 

Pricing for the upcoming smartphone has also leaked online. Apparently, the base variant 8GB + 128GB variant will be be priced at $397 which is approximately about Rs 31,300. Next up, the 8GB + 256GB unit will be priced at $419 or roughly Rs 33,000. Finally, the top tier 12GB + 256GB variant will be priced at $456 or Rs 35,900.

In global markets like Middle East and Europe, the Nothing Phone (1) is tipped to go on sale two weeks after its launch date. Consumers in India, however, will be getting their hands on the Nothing Phone (1) before people from other regions. 

The Nothing Phone (1) has apparently been equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the back, the phone will be getting a 50MP sensor as the main shooter along with a 16 MP sensor as the secondary camera.

