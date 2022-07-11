FP Staff

After weeks of speculation and hype around its first smartphone, the Nothing Company will finally launch their Nothing Phone (1) tomorrow, that is the 12th of July. If social media is anything to go by, the hype and excitement around the launch of the phone are unprecedented.

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing Company is truly a marketing expert. The company hasn’t been shy about pre-announcing the Nothing Phone 1’s features ahead of its “official” launch, so we already know what it’s going to look like and many of the features it’s going to offer.

Having said that, there are a few key pieces of information that Nothing is yet to reveal, which they have saved up for the launch event, which the company has named Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.

How to watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch event?

The launch event is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. Nothing will be streaming the event live, through its website and will also be streaming it on its YouTube channel and across a number of other social media platforms.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Price & Availability

While the official price of the Nothing Phone (1) will be revealed at the launch event, there have been tons of speculations on the price, based on Carl Pei’s past ventures such as the OnePlus and the specifications of the device. It is speculated that the Nothing Phone (1) will be priced around Rs 30-35,000. If a recent leak is anything to go by, the base variant of the Phone (1), with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 34,999. The higher-end variants should be priced under Rs 45,000.

What we do know for sure, is that Nothing Phone (1) will be sold online through Flipkart in India. People can also buy the phone through Reliance Digitial’s stores.

At this price point, the Nothing Phone (1) will be going head to head against the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme GT Neo 3, iQOO 9 SE, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is slated to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC. The highest variant of the Nothing Phone (1) will come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) will have a dual camera set up at the rear, with the primary shooter being a 50MP Sony IMX766 and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera will also be a 16MP unit. The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging and support for 5W reverse wireless charging.