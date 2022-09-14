Wednesday, September 14, 2022Back to
Nothing Phone (1) crosses the 1 lakh sales mark in India, emerges as the best-selling phone in its category

In just two months since its release, the Nothing Phone 1 has emerged as the best selling device in its price range, with over 1 lakh units sold. This is no small feat for a company that just entered the smartphone market.


FP StaffSep 14, 2022 17:03:47 IST

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched just over two months ago, among a lot of hype and fanfare. Despite some issues with the initial batches of the phone and the fact that the price of the device was increased in India, Nothing has accumulated strong sales figures in India. 

These numbers are particularly good for a new player in a market like India, especially when you consider that the market the Nothing Phone (1) operates in is fiercely competitive and downright cutthroat. 

Vice President & General Manager of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, recently stated in an interview, that Nothing Phone (1) currently has over 1,00,000 customers in India by the end of August. Moreover, the new smartphone brand managed to sell over 1,00,000 units in just 20 sale days on Flipkart.

Sharma also said that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best-selling smartphone on Flipkart in the INR 30,000+ price segment.

The company will shortly be releasing its fourth major software update, the Nothing OS 1.1.4. While the company did not elaborate on the exact release date and the details of the update, Sharma said the update will provide fixes for the key issues that customers have brought up as well as improvements for things such as the camera and battery.

As for the Nothing Phone (1) getting the Android 13 update, the release of the Android 13 update and the development timeline of the Phone (1) also made it difficult to incorporate the update sooner, but it will be provided to users as early as possible.

Going into the festive season in India, the Nothing Phone (1) will have limited-time price drops and cashback rewards. The 8 + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 31,999 as opposed to the current Rs 33,999, while the 8 + 256GB at Rs 34,999 as opposed to Rs 36,999. The topmost 12 + 256GB variant at Rs 37,999 instead of the current Rs 39,999. Customers of select banks will also get an additional INR 3000 cash back.

