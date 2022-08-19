Friday, August 19, 2022Back to
Nothing Phone (1) price increased in India, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing India had to increase the price of Nothing Phone (1) by Rs 1,000 across the range. Manu Sharma, the Vice President of Nothing India cited fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.


FP StaffAug 19, 2022 11:20:11 IST

The Nothing Phone (1) made its global debut in the first week of July this year. Even before the official launch, the device was hyped up thanks to the its design and the fact that it was the first device from a tech company that was founded by one of OnePlus’ founders, Carl Pei. 

Nothing Phone (1) price increases in India, here's how much it costs now

Since its launch, the smartphone has received a largely positive response, and has been in the news cycle for a number of reasons. The device also sold really well, despite some logistical issues.  

Because the device sold so well, Nothing Company has had to increase the price of the device.

Manu Sharma, the Vice President of Nothing India posted a tweet, saying that the company is increasing the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 across all variants.

The main reason behind the price hike, as per Sharma’s tweet at least, is the rising input costs and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. The Nothing Phone (1) will be now offered on Flipkart for Rs 33,999 if one goes for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display, which supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone also features an under-the-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual camera set up at the rear, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS and EIS as the standard camera, and another 50MP ultra-wide camera, which has the ISOCELL JN1 from Samsung. The front-facing camera will be a 16MP unit. 

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Nothing claims that the Phone (1) can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about an hour. Do keep in mind that the Nothing Phone (1) does not come with a charging brick.

