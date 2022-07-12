FP Staff

After months of speculations and hype over its first smartphone, the Nothing Company led by Carl Pei, finally launched the Nothing Phone (1) at very competitive prices.

Carl Pei has positioned himself, the Nothing Company and the Nothing Phone (1) by extension as the underdogs, despite the fact that their limited edition phone was auctioned for about $3000, back when not much was known about the device. That just shows how excited people were for the device, even before the official launch.

We take a look at the specifications of the Nothing Phone (1), its prices in India and the launch offers that Indian customers will be getting.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz flexible AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification with 10-bit colour.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC. The highest variant of the Nothing Phone (1) comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The front and back of the device are made of Gorilla Glass 5 whereas the chassis or the rails are made using recycled aluminium.

The Nothing Phone (1) also gets glyph lights which have been synced with some exclusive ringtones. It also acts as a status indicator for a number of functions. For example, the bottommost indicator acts as a status bar when charging, whereas the indicator around the wireless charging pad lights up when reverse charging is being used. Nothing will also be adding more functions in the days to come through updates.

Software-wise, users get a near-stock Android experience in Nothing OS. That is the reason why the Nothing Phone (1) will be shipped with little to no bloatware.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual camera set up at the rear, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS and EIS as the standard camera, and another 50MP ultra-wide camera, which has the ISOCELL JN1 from Samsung. The front-facing camera will be a 16MP unit.

The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and support for 5W reverse wireless charging. Nothing claims that the Phone (1) can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about an hour. Do keep in mind that the Nothing Phone (1) will not be shipped with a charger.

Nothing Phone (1) Prices In India & Launch Offers

Prices start at Rs 32,999 for the basic 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB version will be priced at Rs 35,999. The top-end 12GB+256GB version will be priced at Rs 38,999.

As a part of their launch offers, there will be a flat Rs 1,000 off. HDFC card users can avail a discount of another Rs 2,000. Pre-order customers can also get the 45W charger for Rs 1,500, instead of the MRP of Rs 2,500

Although the device will be available to be tried at selected kiosks from the 16th of July, there will be some limited drops of the Nothing Phone (1) from the 18th. It will officially go on sale from the 21st of July. The Nothing Phone (1) will be sold online in India through Flipkart. As for retail stores, it will be available at Reliance Digitial.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be going head to head against the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme GT Neo 3, iQOO 9 SE, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G at this price point.