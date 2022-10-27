Thursday, October 27, 2022Back to
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched with a cool ‘lipstick’ case, costs Rs 8,499 in India: Check all details

Priced at Rs 8,499, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is certainly expensive, especially when you consider you don't get ANC. Clearly, Nothing is positioning the Ear (Stick) as a premium fashionable accessory, more than a tech product.


FP StaffOct 27, 2022 14:28:35 IST

Nothing Co. has launched its Nothing Ear (Stick) in India. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s third product after the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Phone (1). This is the second audio product that the UK-based tech company has launched, and the second product they have launched this year.

Nothing Ear (stick) launched with a cool ‘lipstick’ case, costs Rs 8,499 in India_ Check all details

Nothing is positioning the Nothing Ear Stick mainly as a fashionable accessory. For a TWS that does not have ANC, it sure is expensive at Rs 8,499. Image Credit: Nothing Co.

Led by Carl Pei, Nothing Co. has made a name for itself for hyping up its product and marketing it rather well, even before they launch the product. 

The Ear (Stick) is aimed at those who seek good audio with great comfort above everything else, and a case that looks like no other TWS earbuds case. The Ear (Stick) comes in only a single white colour variant.

Apart from eye-pleasing design, these earbuds are claimed to offer up to 29 hours of playtime and a large 12.6mm driver which promises enhanced sound quality.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing and availability of the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds.

The Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent at various frequencies.

Each bud weighs only 4.4g, about which the company says, makes the device featherlight. It, however, does not come with silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.

These earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology which measures the user’s unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during the usage.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with three high-definition mics that filter out louder background noises and amplify the voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. Moreover, the earbuds press controls that are located on each earbud and work even when users’ fingers are wet. Users can press on the earbud stem to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.

In terms of battery, the Ear Stick promises up to 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to three hours of talking time with the earbuds. The case adds another 22 hours of charge, for faster charging. Users can plug in the charger for 10 minutes and get a listening time of up to two hours.

The Nothing Ear (Stick): Price and availability.
Nothing is positioning the Nothing Ear (Stick) as a premium accessory, rather than a tech product. The Nothing Ear (Stick) has been launched in India at a price of ₹8,499. This, for a pair of TWS that does not even have basic ANC, is certainly expensive.

The earbuds will be available for purchase from November 17, and will be available via Myntra and Flipkart. The earbuds will be available across 40 countries and regions, including the UK, the US and Europe at Nothing’s website and select retailers.

