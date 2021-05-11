tech2 News Staff

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei has finally made it official that the company will launch its first product in June this year. Pei also confirmed that Nothing's first product is Ear 1 wireless earbud. While the company has not revealed much about the earbuds, the teaser hints that the earbuds are likely to come with AirPods-like long stem. Back in March, Nothing had revealed the concept behind their first product. The 'Concept 1' of the earbuds hinted that the earbuds may come with a transparent design.

The greatest visions are not realized with the flip of a switch, but instead through countless small successes. @Nothing Ear 1 is just the start: https://t.co/RlKZFywxMN pic.twitter.com/JOejeNf634 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 11, 2021

The company has further confirmed that it plans to launch "an ecosystem of smart devices" in the future. As per the press release, "The forward-thinking consumer tech brand will lead the way for a new era of personal technology, launching an ecosystem of smart devices that are uniquely designed, quality engineered and simple to use. "

Revealing a bit about design, Carl Pei in a blog post said "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come."

Notably, Nothing has partnered with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics manufacturer.