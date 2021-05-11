Tuesday, May 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nothing confirms launch of Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds in June: All you need to know

Nothing has partnered with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics manufacturer.


tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2021 17:28:27 IST

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei has finally made it official that the company will launch its first product in June this year. Pei also confirmed that Nothing's first product is Ear 1 wireless earbud. While the company has not revealed much about the earbuds, the teaser hints that the earbuds are likely to come with AirPods-like long stem. Back in March, Nothing had revealed the concept behind their first product. The 'Concept 1' of the earbuds hinted that the earbuds may come with a transparent design.

Ear 1 teaser. Image: Nothing

Ear 1 teaser. Image: Nothing

The company has further confirmed that it plans to launch "an ecosystem of smart devices" in the future. As per the press release, "The forward-thinking consumer tech brand will lead the way for a new era of personal technology, launching an ecosystem of smart devices that are uniquely designed, quality engineered and simple to use. "

Revealing a bit about design, Carl Pei in a blog post said "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come."

Notably, Nothing has partnered with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics manufacturer.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus introduces Clipt app to share media between smartphones, laptops and tablets

May 10, 2021
OnePlus introduces Clipt app to share media between smartphones, laptops and tablets

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021