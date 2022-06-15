Wednesday, June 15, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Carl Pei reveals Nothing Phone (1) and its industrial design weeks before the official launch

After months of speculations and leaks, the Nothing Company has finally revealed how their upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) will look from the rear. The tech company has decided to continue with the industrial design theme that had used for the Nothing Ear (1).


Mehul DasJun 15, 2022 13:45:50 IST

Following months of speculations and digital renders, Nothing Company has finally revealed the industrial design of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The founder of the company, Carl Pei, who was also one of the founders of OnePlus, took to Instagram and other social media platforms and posted a photograph that showcased the back of their upcoming design.

Carl Pei reveals Nothing Phone (1) and its industrial design weeks before the official launch

The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a transparent back that will showcase all the internals of the phone. However, to give the Phone (1) a super clean look, Nothing Company has decided to colour most of the modules in white. Users can also see the wireless charging coil underneath the transparent surface.

The picture shows what indeed seems to be a transparent back, along with a dual rear camera system, a wireless charging coil, and the Nothing logo in the middle. It’s unclear if the logo doubles as a magnet for wireless chargers and other accessories, akin to Apple’s MagSafe tech. We can also see flat edges, a power button (presumably doubling as a fingerprint scanner), and a pair of volume keys.

Nothing has mastered how to make industrial designs look clean and appealing, which, when you think about it, isn’t that easy. Tech experts, as well as product designers, were impressed with how Nothing had managed to hide away all the soldering points and glue that was used to make the Nothing Ear (1).

From the photographs, the speculations around the Nothing Phone (1)’s camera module have become somewhat clear. It will be a dual camera setup, with one normal lens, and perhaps one telephoto lens. There also seems to be a LiDAR sensor in the camera module. However, there has been no chatter around it, ever, so it is very likely some other sensor.

As for the other specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 80-120W charging, as well as an undisclosed standard for wireless charging.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India, and can be booked now for Rs 2,000.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nothing Company

Nothing Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, will be sold via Flipkart

Jun 14, 2022
Nothing Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, will be sold via Flipkart

science

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022
Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022