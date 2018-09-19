Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 11:27 IST

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with a Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be an upgrade from the 7 plus.

Leaked images of the Nokia 7.1 Plus which is expected to launch somewhere by the end of October and the beginning of November have surfaced online and it seems that the device is going to have a display slightly smaller than the Nokia 7 Plus.

Android P beta is also coming to Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Android P beta is also coming to Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

On 18 September, a blogger on Weibo leaked images of the Nokia 7.1 Plus front panel along with a few details. The phone will likely sport a 5.9-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus screen. The display retains the 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution.

What you can gather from the images, is that the phone will have thin bezels and a slightly thicker chin. On the top, the bezel will house the selfie camera and also proximity sensors.

Nokia 7.1 leaked images: Image: Leikeji.com

Nokia 7.1 leaked images: Image: Leikeji.com

The device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be an upgrade from the Nokia 7 plus which features a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The device is also rumored to support 18 W fast charging.

Read our full review of the Nokia 7 Plus here.

There is a speculation that the device will release alongside the Nokia 9, which has been in the news recently for sporting a strange camera set up at the back, with as many as 5 camera units. Nokia 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It might feature a 6-inch display.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Android Pie

Android Pie for the Nokia 8 to bring ARCore support and improved camera experience

Sep 09, 2018

Nokai 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus starts to receive Android 9 Pie developer preview beta 4.1 update

Sep 12, 2018

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 leaked image reveals oddly placed five camera setup at the back

Sep 07, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 now available via open sale, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB version coming soon

Sep 14, 2018

Snapdragon Wear

Qualcomm upgrades smartwatch platform, announces Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor

Sep 11, 2018

Vivo NEX S

Vivo successfully tests 5G-enabled NEX S with the new Qualcomm X50 modem

Sep 11, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018