Sunday, July 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 July, 2018 10:40 IST

Nokia X6 re-branded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus for global audience

Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of Google's Android One program and hence runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Looks like the much talked about Nokia X6, which launched in China about two months backs, has actually been rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the global markets. As of yet the price of the device is unknown, but in China, the phone was launched at a price of starting of CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx).

The recently announced Nokia X6. Image: Nokia China

The recently announced Nokia X6. Image: Nokia China

As mentioned in our earlier reports, the Nokia X6 is an upgraded version of the recently launched Nokia X5. The similarity between them is that they have a display notch on the top and are also the very first phones from the Nokia stable to have one.

Also, Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of Google's Android One program and hence runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. However, unlike other phones which are running on the Android One program, Nokia 6.1 Plus does not have less than 1 GB of RAM. As a matter of fact, the device has two variants with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

Taking a look at the specs of the device we see that the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9  and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 covering it.

The device has a Snapdragon 636 SoC inside which is along with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM configurations paired with 64GB of storage which can be expanded by an SD card up to 400GB.

As far as the camera goes we see that the phone has dual camera setup with the primary camera being a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and the secondary is a 5 MP camera with a f/2.4 aperture on the rear. On the front, we see that 16 MP camera with a  f/2.0 aperture. Powering the setup is a 3,060 mAh setup. We can expect the phone to start selling from 24 July.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 may soon be coming to the global market: Report

Jul 17, 2018

Nokia X6

HMD to finally introduce the Nokia X6 outside China but as the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Jul 07, 2018

Nokia X5

Nokia X5 launched in China with a 5.86-inch display, Helio P60 SoC from CNY 999

Jul 18, 2018

Nokia X5

HMD Global confirms the launch of Nokia X5 on 18 July in China

Jul 17, 2018

Nokia

After TENAA listing, teaser suggests Nokia X5 set for China launch on 11 July

Jul 09, 2018

Nokia X5

Nokia X5 likely to launch in China, expected to house MediaTek Helio P60 chipset

Jul 11, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018