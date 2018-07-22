Looks like the much talked about Nokia X6, which launched in China about two months backs, has actually been rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the global markets. As of yet the price of the device is unknown, but in China, the phone was launched at a price of starting of CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx).

As mentioned in our earlier reports, the Nokia X6 is an upgraded version of the recently launched Nokia X5. The similarity between them is that they have a display notch on the top and are also the very first phones from the Nokia stable to have one.

Also, Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of Google's Android One program and hence runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. However, unlike other phones which are running on the Android One program, Nokia 6.1 Plus does not have less than 1 GB of RAM. As a matter of fact, the device has two variants with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

Taking a look at the specs of the device we see that the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 covering it.

The device has a Snapdragon 636 SoC inside which is along with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM configurations paired with 64GB of storage which can be expanded by an SD card up to 400GB.

As far as the camera goes we see that the phone has dual camera setup with the primary camera being a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and the secondary is a 5 MP camera with a f/2.4 aperture on the rear. On the front, we see that 16 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Powering the setup is a 3,060 mAh setup. We can expect the phone to start selling from 24 July.