tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 17:58 IST

Nokia X5 launched in China with a 5.86-inch display, Helio P60 SoC from CNY 999

The Nokia X5 is the second smartphone in HMD's X-Series lineup which features a notched display.

HMD Global has finally launched the Nokia X5 in China after having to postpone its initial launch date of 11 July.

The Nokia X5. Image: Nokia China

The Nokia X5 is the second smartphone in HMD Global's X-Series lineup which has one basic similarity and that is the notch. The Nokia X5 has been launched in China in two RAM and storage variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage which is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 9,999) and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage which comes in at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 13,999). The smartphone goes on sale starting 19 July and is already available for pre-order on Suning.com.

Coming to specifications, the Nokia X5 comes with a 5.86-inch IPS LCD display along with that notch at the top with a resolution of 720 x 1520p and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the X5 features a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The phone will be running Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and will also surely receive Android P whenever that's available.

In terms of cameras, the Nokia X5 gets a dual rear-camera setup with a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a secondary 5 MP sensor. The camera also features PDAF and AI-based scene detection features for better imagery. You also get a full Pro mode with controls for ISO, exposure, white balance and more. As for the front, the X5 comes with an 8 MP camera for selfies and also integrated an AI-powered Face Unlock feature.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia X5 comes with a USB Type-C port, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and 4G VoLTE. Nokia has also thrown in a 3060 mAh battery unit into the X5.

