Nokia has officially launched its first smart TV in India today. The company had earlier announced that its smart TV will sell exclusively on Flipkart. After OnePlus and Motorola, this is the third mainstream brand in this year that has debuted in the smart TV segment in India.

Nokia has launched the Android TV in just one variant, unlike the other brands.

Nokia TV: Pricing, sale offers

The 55-inch 4K panel Nokia Smart TV is launched in one screen size variant that is priced at Rs 41,999 in India. The smart TV will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, the company is offering an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Nokia smart TV specifications

The smart TV has an Ultra HD 4K 55-inch panel that comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The television runs on Android 9 based TV OS and it is powered by a PureX quad-core chipset. It offers up to 2.25 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage.

In terms of features, the Nokia TV comes with Intelligent Dimming technology along with Wide Color Gamut and HDR 10. The Intelligent Dimming tech will show good contrasts and deep black levels for a better cinematic experience. In the audio department, this smart television is equipped with front-firing speakers that come with JBL audio support. The television also comes with features like Dolby Vision, DTS Trusurround that are expected to ensure a great sound experience. It also supports Google Assistant and separate keys for Netflix and Youtube on the remote.

For connectivity, Nokia smart TV comes with WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

