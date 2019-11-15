tech2 News Staff

After Motorola and OnePlus showcased their first TVs this year, Nokia is believed to also jump on the bandwagon. The company has reportedly announced its collaboration with the e-commerce platform Flipkart, for its upcoming Nokia TV.

As per a report by Times of India, Nokia might manufacture its smart TV in India itself and is likely to limit its presence in the market only. The purported TV by the Finnish company is believed to be launched as soon as next month.

The upcoming Nokia TV is expected to feature a 55 inch 4K Ultra HD panel with JBL audio support. As per the report, the product has already got the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.

The smart TV is likely to run on Android 9 Pie and might come with Play Stire pre-installed. It is also expected to feature an Intelligent Dimming technology that will give "better contrasts and deep black levels".

No price details have been revealed as of now.

Prior to this, brands like Motorola and OnePlus also debuted in the TV segment this year. Motorola launched its 32-inch smart TV at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Motorola smart TVs are powered by Mali 450 GPU, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal memory. For audio experience, the TVs will feature a 30 W front-firing speaker which has DTS Tru Sound support along with Dolby Audio.

On the other hand, OnePlus unveiled its 55 inch OnePlus TV Q1 at a starting price of Rs 69,900 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. The only difference between the two is that the Pro has a sliding soundbar with 8 speakers while the standard model has only 4 speakers sans the soundbar.

