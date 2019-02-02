tech2 News Staff

Nokia has sent out invites for Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The company had teased about its event earlier on Twitter as well. HMD Global will hold its event on 24 February at 4.00 pm local time (8.30 pm IST).

The company has been reported to unveil the flagship penta-camera smartphone, Nokia 9 PureView along with the Nokia 6.2 at the event.

As per a report in GSMArena, there are also talks about showcasing the rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus which is expected to come with a punch-hole selfie camera with a 6.2-inch display.

The company is also set to display its end-to-end approach to 5G and innovative technologies from 25-28 February 2019.

The much-anticipated Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a 6-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apparently, the phone will accommodate Qualcomm’s year-old Snapdragon 845 chipset instead of the new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

However, reports also suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

