Nokia 9 PureView passes China's 3C certification, may support 18W fast charging

Nokia 9 PureView passes Chinese 3C certification, the phone is rumoured to debut at MWC 2019

Tech2 News Staff Jan 31, 2019 14:32:37 IST

Much of the excitement began building up when rumour mill last year pointed that a Nokia PureView smartphone was in development. Reports in line suggested that HMD Global will bring the PureView brand on its upcoming flagship Nokia 9.

While the smartphone’s supposed penta camera setup has already created all buzz, the latest Nokia 9 Pureview leak indicates that the phone would come with a powerful fast charging technology.

Nokia 9 Pureview. Image: YouTube/Concept Creator

According to a GSMArena report, a Nokia device with model number TA-1094 has passed through China’s 3C certification agency. The listing doesn’t share much insight on the handset, however, it revealed that the unreleased Nokia device will bundle an 18W quick charger.

Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to feature a 6-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apparently, the phone will accommodate Qualcomm’s year-old Snapdragon 845 chipset instead of the new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

However, reports also suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

As for the imaging sensors, the supposed Nokia 9 PureView’s five-camera setup at the back is expected to comprise of a main RGB sensor, a wide-angle sensor, telephoto, monochrome and a depth sensor (for bokeh effect).

To recall, HMD Global acquired Nokia’s PureView trademark from Microsoft last year. The name that first made its debut on Nokia 808 PureView was one of Nokia’s marquee features of that time. The device packed a massive 41 MP camera that enabled capturing ‘oversampled shots.’ Microsoft used the branding for its Windows OS smartphone, the Nokia Lumia 1020 in 2013.

HMD Global has sent media invites for its event at MWC 2019 which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona next month. The Finnish company has confirmed that it will unveil a device and reports heavily anticipate that Nokia 9 PureView might make a public appearance.

